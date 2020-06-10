6 Firms Advise As Just Eat Gobbles Up Grubhub In $7.3B Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has agreed to buy peer Grubhub Inc. for $7.3 billion in a deal that was guided by six law firms and stands to create a global online food delivery giant, the companies said Wednesday. The all-stock transaction would form the world's largest online food delivery company outside of China, the companies said. Combined, Just Eat and Grubhub processed about 593 million orders last year and boast more than 70 million active customers. Overall, the merged entity would have a presence in 25 countries, including major operations in the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany. Cravath Swaine &...

