7th Circ. OKs Public Charge Stay, But High Court Keeps Alive

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld an Illinois federal judge's order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its public charge immigration rule in the Prairie State, though a U.S. Supreme Court ruling means the rule is still in effect nationwide. The majority opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood, said the district court was right to grant a preliminary injunction request by Cook County and an advocacy group called Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Inc. The majority quibbled with the details of the lower court's reasoning but said the challengers will probably win, in part...

