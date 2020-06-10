Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Scientist Testifies Animal Studies Point To Fluoride Risks

Law360, San Francisco (June 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Groups seeking to ban drinking-water fluoridation across America called a series of witnesses at a bench trial Wednesday to testify to its damaging effects, including a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientist who said that animal studies support the conclusion that fluoride has a damaging effect on infant brain development.

Dr. Kris Thayer, director of the EPA's Chemical and Pollutant Assessment Division, testified by video Wednesday that while there are limitations to the data collected in studies of the impact of fluoride exposure on animals, the animal studies support the conclusion that fluoride causes neurotoxic effects in humans.

Counsel for the EPA noted that they challenged the plaintiffs'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!