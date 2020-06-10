EPA Scientist Testifies Animal Studies Point To Fluoride Risks

Law360, San Francisco (June 10, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Groups seeking to ban drinking-water fluoridation across America called a series of witnesses at a bench trial Wednesday to testify to its damaging effects, including a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency scientist who said that animal studies support the conclusion that fluoride has a damaging effect on infant brain development. Dr. Kris Thayer, director of the EPA's Chemical and Pollutant Assessment Division, testified by video Wednesday that while there are limitations to the data collected in studies of the impact of fluoride exposure on animals, the animal studies support the conclusion that fluoride causes neurotoxic effects in humans. Counsel for the EPA noted that they challenged the plaintiffs'...

