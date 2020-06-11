Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Bank Must Face $25M Bond Fraud Claims At Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bank National Association must face a jury in a suit claiming it's responsible for $25 million in losses for a sham tribal bond offering, a federal judge in South Dakota has said.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol on Wednesday denied the bank's motion for summary judgment, finding that a trial is necessary to consider the allegations presented by the plaintiffs, a group of institutional investors that claim the bank should have recognized a scam they fell victim to.

"Whether there was negligence by USB and whether that negligence proximately caused damages to plaintiffs is for the jury to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!