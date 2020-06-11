Procter & Gamble's Anti-DACA Policy Deemed Discriminatory

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble's policy of barring job applicants who have temporary work authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is facially discriminatory and violates the Civil Rights Act, a Florida federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Wednesday denied P&G's summary judgment bid to end plaintiff David M. Rodriguez's proposed class action after finding that Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act protects DACA recipients from discrimination because they are lawfully present in the United States. Both the plain text and the legislative history of Section 1981, which makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on...

