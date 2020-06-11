UK Ramps Up Pressure Over Viagogo's $4B StubHub Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers on Thursday gave Viagogo five days to offer a fix that would restore competition in the market for secondary ticketing services lost following its $4 billion purchase of StubHub this year, or else face a second phase review. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its initial investigation of the previously completed deal found that it raises concerns about competition for customers buying and reselling concert and event tickets in the U.K. The company now has five days to address the concerns with some sort of remedy or enforcers will move the case forward. Andrea Gomes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS