2nd Circ. Ends 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday rejected a libel lawsuit filed against Paramount Pictures over "The Wolf of Wall Street," ruling that a real-life attorney was not defamed by a fictional character in the film he claimed resembled him. Affirming a lower court's decision, the court ruled that Andrew Greene — an ex-employee at the real-life financial firm portrayed in "Wolf" — couldn't show that anyone would connect him with a debauched composite character named Nicky "Rugrat" Koskoff. "To prevail on a libel claim, a plaintiff must show that the libelous statements were 'of and concerning' him," the court wrote. "No reasonable...

