Chinese Telescope Execs Fight Contempt Bid After $50M Loss

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Chinese telescope company's top brass urged a California federal judge Thursday to reject a rival's contempt bid for flouting an order to return $4.2 million the company smuggled out of the U.S. following a $50 million antitrust judgment, arguing the court doesn't have jurisdictional authority over the foreigners. During a hearing held via Zoom, Goodwin Procter LLP attorneys argued on behalf of Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. chairman Peter Ni and two board members who recently resigned that the Chinese nationals weren't properly served and were not put on notice of U.S. District Judge Edward Davila's court orders against Ningbo...

