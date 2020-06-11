Used Car Dealerships Ask 9th Circ. To Undo $10B VW Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A group of used car dealerships urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to unwind Volkswagen's $10 billion deal with diesel vehicles owners in multidistrict litigation over the automaker's emissions cheating scandal, arguing that the parties violated state contract statutes when they modified the deal and cut out branded-title owners. During a videoconferencing hearing held before a three-judge panel, attorneys representing the used car dealerships argued that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer abused his discretion when he refused in June 2019 to give them a chance to opt out of VW's settlement after a review committee denied their claims. The settlement, which...

