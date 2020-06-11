Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Used Car Dealerships Ask 9th Circ. To Undo $10B VW Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A group of used car dealerships urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to unwind Volkswagen's $10 billion deal with diesel vehicles owners in multidistrict litigation over the automaker's emissions cheating scandal, arguing that the parties violated state contract statutes when they modified the deal and cut out branded-title owners.

During a videoconferencing hearing held before a three-judge panel, attorneys representing the used car dealerships argued that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer abused his discretion when he refused in June 2019 to give them a chance to opt out of VW's settlement after a review committee denied their claims.

The settlement, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!