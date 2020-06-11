AB InBev Wants Contract Row With Alcoa In Arbitration

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev and others have told a New York federal court that aluminum producer Alcoa can't get out of arbitrating claims that it violated a manufacturing contract when it secured patents on a type of aluminum that AB InBev found would improve productivity for a lightweight and reclosable aluminum bottle. In a motion to compel arbitration filed Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch InBev and two of its subsidiaries argued that an arbitration clause in a 2013 patent license agreement with Alcoa prevents the company from blocking arbitration initiated by AB InBev in April. According to AB InBev, Alcoa must arbitrate claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS