Uber Still Has Work To Do After '16 ADA Deal, Blind Riders Say

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Almost four years after a settlement in which Uber Technologies Inc. vowed to address its drivers' allegedly widespread discrimination against blind customers accompanied by service animals, that prejudice remains pervasive, advocates and riders said Wednesday, urging a California federal court to extend and modify the deal. The 2016 settlement resolved claims that some of Uber's drivers violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing rides to blind customers or mistreating their service animals. Under the deal, Uber promised to inform drivers about their obligations to provide service to riders who are blind and depend on a service animal and to remove...

