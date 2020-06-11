Dish Asks 7th Circ. To Rethink Telemarketer Liability Ruling

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Dish Network urged the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday to rehear its challenge to a judgment finding it liable for unlawful telemarketing calls made by contractors, arguing its decision to largely affirm the ruling caused a circuit split and "radically expands vicarious liability." The appellate court's ruling that a lower court correctly found it liable for using retailers to make 66 million unlawful calls to consumers constituted a "seismic shift in the rules of agency and vicarious liability under federal law," Dish argued in a petition for a panel and full-court rehearing. The ruling also conflicts with current circuit precedent and splits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS