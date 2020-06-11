LG Can't Halt Trial Prep In Video Display Infringement Row

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday refused to delay preparations for a new damages trial while LG appeals liability issues in an infringement suit by Mondis Technology over a patent related to plug-and-play technology for TV displays, saying there's "no reason to make an old case even older." In the latest twist in the nearly six-year-old action from Mondis and Maxell, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler denied LG's motion to stay the retrial and related proceedings pending the company's Federal Circuit appeal, finding that preparing for the trial "should require minimal additional expenditures of effort and money." "Given the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS