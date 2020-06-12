'Black Mirror' Producer Wants Plot Copyright Claims Tossed

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The British production company behind Netflix series "Black Mirror" argued Thursday that it shouldn't have to face copyright claims in Illinois federal court over an episode featuring Miley Cyrus simply because Netflix distributed the episode in the United States. London-based Endemol Shine UK argued that U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber doesn't have jurisdiction over claims that it lifted the plot of the film "Strange Frame: Love and Sax" to create the third episode of the techno-paranoia series' fifth season, which was largely filmed and produced in other countries. The company hasn't purposefully made any Illinois contact that would otherwise allow Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS