'Black Mirror' Producer Wants Plot Copyright Claims Tossed

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The British production company behind Netflix series "Black Mirror" argued Thursday that it shouldn't have to face copyright claims in Illinois federal court over an episode featuring Miley Cyrus simply because Netflix distributed the episode in the United States.

London-based Endemol Shine UK argued that U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber doesn't have jurisdiction over claims that it lifted the plot of the film "Strange Frame: Love and Sax" to create the third episode of the techno-paranoia series' fifth season, which was largely filmed and produced in other countries. The company hasn't purposefully made any Illinois contact that would otherwise allow Judge...

