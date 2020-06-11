Boies Schiller Loses Trial Pros Dunn, Isaacson To Paul Weiss

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP announced Thursday that lauded trial lawyers Karen Dunn and Bill Isaacson are joining its Washington, D.C., office, making the duo, known for representing tech giants like Apple and Uber, the latest partners to leave Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Isaacson has decades of experience in complex commercial litigation and secured a precedent-setting antitrust victory for college athletes in the case O'Bannon v. NCAA. Dunn has repeatedly won cases for major tech companies in disputes reaching hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, according to Paul Weiss. "We are thrilled to add to our partnership two...

