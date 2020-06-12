Judge Rips $100K Fee Bid Following $1K Settlement

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has criticized a woman and her lawyers for seeking more than $100,000 in attorney fees and costs in a debt collection case that resulted in a $1,050 settlement, saying there would have to be "lots of really, really good reasons" for him to agree. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III cut the fees and costs award down to $15,936, finding that Lorraine Glover offered "no good reason" why he would sign off on an award amount approximately 100 times larger than what she received from debt collector IC System Inc. as a settlement over allegations that...

