Actress Sues Lloyd's For Wildfire Coverage Under $9M Policy

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Emmy Award winner Tracey Bregman is suing Lloyd's of London in California Superior Court, accusing it of underpaying benefits from a $9 million policy after her Malibu, California, house was destroyed by a wildfire in 2018. After receiving only $2.6 million, the soap opera actress said Thursday that Lloyd's refusal to fully indemnify her losses has put her in a "financially unreasonable position." She claimed to have suffered up to $5 million in damages because of the insurer's "fraudulent" and "abusive" conduct. According to the suit, Bregman's Malibu house was "completely" destroyed after the Woolsey fire, which burned nearly 97,000 acres of...

