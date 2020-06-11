Chase Inks $62M Deal With Military Class In Overcharge Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A class of servicemembers on Thursday urged a North Carolina federal court to approve a $62 million deal it reached with Chase Bank over allegations the financial institution overcharged them under the bank's Servicemembers Civil Relief Act program. If given final approval by the court, the settlement would end a lawsuit first filed in 2016 by several servicemembers and amended in March alleging JPMorgan Chase Bank charged an illegally high interest rate and improper fees on the debts of thousands of servicemembers and charged interest on the improper fees. The motion for preliminary approval of the settlement was filed by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS