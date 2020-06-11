Attys Held In Molotov Attack Should Stay In Jail, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys charged with an alleged Molotov cocktail attack on a police vehicle in New York City should have to stay behind bars while they're prosecuted, federal prosecutors told the Second Circuit, arguing detention without bail is the default in such cases. The prosecutors filed a brief Wednesday urging the appeals court to upend a Brooklyn federal judge's decision to grant bail to public interest attorney Urooj Rahman, 31, who is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a vacant New York Police Department vehicle, and now-suspended Pryor Cashman associate Colinford Mattis, 32, who was driving the minivan Rahman allegedly fled...

