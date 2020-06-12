Tribes Say Okla. Gov.'s Deal Powers Up To State Justices

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Tribes have told an Oklahoma federal judge that Gov. Kevin Stitt strayed from the case at hand when he asked the court to confirm his authority to renegotiate tribal-state gambling compacts. The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations are among a group of tribes urging U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti to reject Stitt's recent request for clarity, pointing to a pending case before the state high court that could resolve the matter. "Since defendant filed this motion, leaders of the Oklahoma Legislature have initiated a case against him in the Oklahoma Supreme Court that seeks to resolve these issues," the tribes said...

