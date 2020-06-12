AT&T Must Face Suit Over 'Bait-And-Switch' Wireless Rates

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- AT&T must face a proposed class action claiming it adds an "administrative fee" to so-called flat rate wireless-service plans and misleadingly suggests the fee is a legitimate surcharge rather than a scheme to increase monthly rates. In an order filed Thursday, Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler said parts of the carrier's move to dismiss the suit were not valid because Ian Vianu, IIrina Bukchin and the proposed class' claims had standing. AT&T claimed Vianu and Bukchin could not pursue injunctive relief because they are current AT&T customers who are now aware of the fee. But the judge said there was no need for...

