Synchronoss Tech Escapes Shareholder Action Over Unit Sale

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday tossed a derivative lawsuit brought by Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shareholders alleging the company's board members misrepresented the value of a divestiture, reasoning the regulatory filings at issue were only signed by chief executive officers and not by all of the company's directors. U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said the reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the company's sale of its cellphone activation division were signed only by former CEOs Stephen G. Waldis and Ronald W. Hovsepian, who served in succession. Of the two, only Waldis is a defendant in the...

