Ga. School District Cuts $117M Deal In Teacher Pension Saga

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The DeKalb County School District and its teachers have struck a $117.5 million deal to settle a pension class action after nearly a decade of litigation and multiple trips to Georgia's appellate courts, an attorney for the teachers confirmed to Law360 on Friday. The settlement will be paid out over five years to more than 10,000 school district employees who contend the DeKalb County Board of Education suspended contributions to their pensions without providing them with two years' notice, according to John Salter Jr. of The Barnes Law Group and court paperwork. "Our clients are pleased, and we think the class...

