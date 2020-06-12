Texas Justices Find No Intent In Overworked Trucker Death

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday found the family of a late trucker can collect only workers' compensation damages rather than suing his employer because it provided insufficient evidence to prove the employer intended for him to die, leading one justice to call on the Legislature for change. The high court said the testimony by the parents and sister of Fabian Escobedo, who died in 2012 while driving a 2007 Mack truck, that his employer, oilfield trucking company Mo-Vac Service Co. Inc., pushed its drivers to work long hours to maximize profit, was not specific enough to prove the company intended...

