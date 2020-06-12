EPA Defends Safety Of Fluoridated Drinking Water At Trial

Law360, San Francisco (June 12, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency launched its defense on Friday in a California federal bench trial against nonprofit groups seeking to end the practice of adding fluoride to public drinking water systems, calling on expert witnesses who testified that there's insufficient scientific evidence to conclude fluoride harms infant brain development. During the fourth day of a bench trial held via a Zoom videoconference, the EPA challenged Food & Water Watch Inc., Fluoride Action Network and others alleging that recent studies provide a scientifically defensible basis that fluoride is an infant neurotoxin when ingested by pregnant mothers and can lead to lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS