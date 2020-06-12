DOI Wants Nix Of Comanche Suit Over Chickasaw Casino

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has urged an Oklahoma federal judge to toss a suit by the Comanche Nation challenging a Chickasaw Nation casino, saying a pending U.S. Supreme Court case is irrelevant to the DOI's decision to approve a trust land acquisition for the project. The Comanche Nation has opposed the DOI's January motion to dismiss the tribe's suit over the Chickasaw tribe's Riverstar Casino near Terral, Oklahoma, arguing that the high court's anticipated decision on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation's jurisdiction over its historical reservation could undermine the Chickasaw tribe's assertion that the casino site was part of its...

