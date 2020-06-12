Cafe's Revised $3.2M Biometric Privacy Deal Gets Initial Nod

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave an early nod Friday to a $3.2 million biometric privacy settlement between a cafe chain and a group of its employees, saying the deal seems fair after they fixed some issues he identified in an earlier proposal. The deal between plaintiff Ebony Jones and Corner Bakery Cafe aims to end litigation over claims that her Dallas-based employer illegally collected, possessed and disclosed its Illinois employees' biometric data through a finger-scan timekeeping system without written disclosure or consent. The parties had initially asked U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso to preliminarily approve their settlement in May, but he...

