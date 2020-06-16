Capital One, Consumers Clash On Data Breach Disclosure

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Capital One told a Virginia federal court Tuesday that it doesn't owe deference to a magistrate judge's order that the bank disclose a consultant's analysis of its 2019 data breach, pushing back against consumers who say the bank has failed to show any conclusion "contrary to law" in the order. The court should conduct its own, de novo review of U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson's order last month compelling the bank to produce the forensic report that is expected to include key details on how the sensitive data of more than 100 million people was exposed, Capital One said....

