Trump Will Appeal Emoluments Loss To Supreme Court

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump wants to put a hold on the emoluments lawsuit against him in Maryland federal court over his real estate business while he asks the U.S. Supreme Court to take up and dismiss the case. The president's U.S. Department of Justice lawyers filed a motion to "stay" the district court proceedings Friday, pointing out that "burdensome discovery into the president's financial affairs and official actions" will soon begin after the Fourth Circuit refused to immunize Trump from the case. "If proceedings are not stayed, the president would be irreparably harmed, because this unprecedented and potentially sprawling suit would be...

