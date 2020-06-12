CVS-Only HIV Drugs Deny Meaningful Access, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Amtrak, Lowe's Cos. and Warner Media employees with HIV and AIDS urged the Ninth Circuit in a video hearing on Friday to revive claims that their health plans discriminate by providing medications solely through CVS Health Corp., which only provides mail and drop box delivery. By only allowing the medications to be delivered by mail or drop box locations, patients suffer numerous harms, including an inability to have a meaningful consultation with pharmacists and being at the mercy of mail delays, the panel was told. "HIV patients can survive their disabling condition as long as they have ongoing...

