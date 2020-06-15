$10M Extortion Row Over Alleged Assault Sent To State Court

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has sent back to state court allegations by a former Cincinnati Bengals football player that a law firm and its client sought to extort $10 million from him over allegations that he sexually assaulted the woman, finding that there was insufficient diversity in where the parties are from. While ex-player Chinedum Ndukwe is based in Ohio and attorney James L. Walker Jr. and his firm, J. Walker & Associates LLC, are based in Georgia, the other defendants in the case are also based in Ohio, according to Friday's order by U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland....

