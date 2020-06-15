Full Fed. Circ. Urged To Eye Alice Ax Of $110M Ericsson Win

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Ericsson has asked the full Federal Circuit to review a decision that invalidated its computer security patent under Alice and wiped out a $110 million judgment it won against smartphone maker TCL, saying the ruling violates the law and brings "further disarray" to patent eligibility. The Swedish tech company said in a petition for en banc rehearing filed Friday that the 2-1 panel decision in April raises two crucial issues that warrant review by the full court. First, Ericsson said the panel had no power to rule the patent covers a patent-ineligible abstract idea because TCL never made that argument in a...

