Judge Won't Bless Deal To End Dignity Health ERISA Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge again refused to bless a settlement requiring Dignity Health to pay as much as $747 million to end a suit claiming it underfunded its pension plan, saying thousands of ex-workers could end up with much less than what their claims were allegedly worth. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar on Friday denied without prejudice a bid from a proposed class of current and former Dignity Health workers for preliminary approval of the deal to settle the suit, which accused the health system of underfunding the plan by $1.8 billion. While the judge said the plaintiffs resolved issues he outlined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS