26,000 Rite Aid Workers Get The OK On Uniform Class Action

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge certified a 26,000-strong class of current and former Rite Aid employees who say the pharmacy retailer violated state law by failing to reimburse them for their uniforms, finding the alleged companywide policy affected all of its workers in the state. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh granted class certification Sunday to Kristal Nucci, Kelly Shaw and Ana Goswick, who claim Rite Aid's dress code requirement violates Golden State law that says employers must cover the cost of employees' "necessary expenditures" incurred as part of their jobs, including uniforms. Judge Koh wrote that the workers provided "significant proof...

