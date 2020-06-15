Justices Reject Traders' Commodity Exchange Act Dispute

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider arguments by traders that their Commodity Exchange Act allegations against BP PLC and other energy companies were improperly thrown out as "entirely foreign" despite the transactions occurring on domestic exchanges. The order means that a Second Circuit panel's decision last year to toss antitrust and CEA claims will stick. The circuit court panel had said that the traders couldn't show they had participated in markets for derivative instruments pegged to the allegedly manipulated benchmark for North Sea Brent crude oil put out by price-reporting firm S&P Global Platts, defeating the notion that...

