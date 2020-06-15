4 Life Sciences Companies Launch IPOs Totaling $588M

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Four life sciences companies, including three U.S. firms developing therapies to treat cancer and other maladies plus a Chinese cancer diagnostics provider, set price ranges Monday for initial public offerings estimated to raise $588 million this week. The planned IPOs will employ the services of 10 law firms, when including representation of companies and their underwriters plus additional jurisdictions. Goodwin Procter LLP is working on two deals, representing one company and one underwriting team. The IPOs are set to price this week, according to research firm Renaissance Capital, adding to a resurgent market that is producing a sharp rise in new...

