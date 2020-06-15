Disney Seeks To Toss Husband's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Disney Streaming Services urged a New York federal judge Friday to toss a former employee's suit alleging he suffered bullying and discrimination at work because his wife was pregnant, saying a husband whose wife is pregnant cannot claim pregnancy discrimination. Steven Van Soeren, who worked as a product designer for Disney Streaming Services for three years, accused his supervisor and co-workers of spying on him and bullying him because his wife was pregnant. But in its motion to dismiss, Disney said Van Soeren doesn't fall within the protected class for pregnancy discrimination under state and federal law. Title VII of the...

