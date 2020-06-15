Francesca's Wins Bid To Arbitrate Some Manager OT Claims

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday said 151 of the 356 current or former store managers in a collective action against Francesca's must arbitrate claims the Texas-based clothing store chain misclassified them as exempt from overtime pay requirements, saying they consented to waiving such litigation via arbitration agreements. U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler granted a motion from Francesca's Collections Inc. and Francesca's Holdings Corp. to compel those plaintiffs to arbitrate their claims on an individual basis, finding that 67 of them accepted a 2017 arbitration agreement and the remaining 84 signed off on a 2018 agreement. "The terms of...

