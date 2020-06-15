House Dems' 'Green' Transpo Funding Bill Faces Uphill Battle

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Against a backdrop of sharp political divisions, the environmental reforms that House Democrats have embraced in a nearly $500 billion proposal to rebuild highways, railroads, transit and other infrastructure signal that locking in a replacement for current transportation funding legislation that expires in September remains a long shot, experts say. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday will mark up a proposed five-year bill that calls for investing $494 billion in the nation's roads, railways, transit and other surface transportation infrastructure, while also addressing climate change and a potential new funding alternative to the federal gas tax. The Investing in...

