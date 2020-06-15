Ex-EBay Workers Charged With Terrorizing Blogging Couple

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a group of former eBay employees with terrorizing a Massachusetts couple through an elaborate stalking campaign over their e-commerce blog's critical coverage of the company, including one post that allegedly prompted then-CEO Devin Wenig to tell another executive to "take down" the blog's editor. Unveiling charges Monday against six former security workers for the San Jose, California-based e-commerce giant, Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, called the scheme a "systemic campaign fueled by the resources of a company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize" the married couple in Natick, Massachusetts. The group allegedly sent the...

