Pharmacies Can't Avoid Common Discovery In Opioid MDL

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday rejected a bid by pharmacies involved in the sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation to rescind a ruling forcing them to put discovery documents into a common repository, saying the ruling aligns with the purposes of an MDL and imposes "virtually zero" burden on the companies.

U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster said the discovery ruling handed down by Special Master David Cohen promotes efficiency in the MDL, as it helps to reduce duplicative requests by different plaintiffs in the litigation.

The ruling was issued in September, with Cohen requiring that the pharmacy defendants put all documents...

