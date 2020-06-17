What Justices' Arbitration Pact Pass Means For Calif. Cos.

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review the California Supreme Court's ruling in OTO LLC v. Kho,[1] California employers are going to need to review their arbitration programs. In OTO, the California Supreme Court held, in the words of the dissenting justice: [T]hat an arbitration agreement is substantively unconscionable — and therefore unenforceable — precisely because it prescribes procedures that, according to the majority, have been "carefully crafted to ensure fairness to both sides."[2] OTO breaks new ground in California arbitration law and could be interpreted to call into question the enforceability of many employer arbitration programs in...

