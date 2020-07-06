US Courts Open To Demands For EU Data, But Risks Loom

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Companies fighting U.S. discovery requests that require them to produce European Union residents' personal information have so far found little traction for their argument that the EU's stringent data protection rules bar these disclosures, but defendants can still face hefty fines if they fail to ensure that data demands are lawful and limited. An Ohio appellate court last month became the latest in the U.S. judiciary to reject the assertion that Europe's General Data Protection Regulation precludes the disclosure during discovery of EU residents' data, in refusing to block a former Vesuvius USA Corp. worker's demand for access to six EU...

