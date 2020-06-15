Colo. Justices Say $940K Taxi Injury Verdict Wrongly Tossed

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court's dismissal of a man's $940,000 trial win against a taxi company, ruling that, under the "rescue doctrine," the company had a duty to protect the man who was hit by one of its cabs after it was stolen. The state's highest court held that the Court of Appeals erred when it found that Colorado Cab Company LLC, which does business as Denver Yellow Cab, did not owe a duty of care to plaintiff Jose Garcia, who had claimed that the company's negligence enabled passenger Curt Glinton to commandeer a taxi from...

