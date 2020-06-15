Mass. DAs Want ICE Court Arrest Info Since 2017 Trump Order

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Two Boston-area district attorneys suing to bar U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from making civil arrests in state courthouses told a federal judge on Monday that they should be able to examine records dating back to a 2017 executive order signed by President Donald Trump. Attorneys for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said during a hearing that ICE agreed to produce records starting from January 2018, when a directive formally authorized the arrest of wanted immigrants in and around state courthouses. But the plaintiffs say the policy that led to a sharp spike...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS