EPA Experts Say Fluoride Not Shown Toxic At Low Levels

Law360, San Francisco (June 15, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Two science consultants retained by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defended fluoride in drinking water at a bench trial Monday, testifying that despite animal studies showing possible neurotoxic effects at high levels, there is insufficient evidence to show fluoride is harmful to infant brains at the lower levels in drinking water. The EPA's expert witnesses, Dr. Joyce Tsuji and Dr. Ellen Chang toxicologists working with the consulting firm Exponent, testified via Zoom videoconference that interpretation of animal studies on the neurotoxic effect of fluoride are too limited to enable a conclusion that humans ingesting fluoridated water are at risk of suffering...

