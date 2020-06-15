Maker Of Biometric Software Hit With BIPA Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Biometric software maker Onfido Inc. broke Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by using its facial recognition technology to verify identities without making required disclosures or getting written consent from users, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Illinois state court. Onfido, which states on its website that it can "digitally prove people's real identities using a photo ID and facial biometrics," developed software used to scan uploaded photographs, extract biometric identifiers and determine if those pictures match uploaded identification cards, such as a driver's license, according to the complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court. Named plaintiff Fredy Sosa says that...

