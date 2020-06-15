Apple Can't Escape $85M WiLAN Patent Verdict

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Apple can't scrap an $85 million jury verdict issued against it for infringing WiLAN's wireless patents or get a new trial, a California federal judge ruled on Monday, saying the jury had a sufficient evidentiary basis for the verdict. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw denied Apple's post-trial motion, saying he has already addressed the issues "numerous times" in the case and refused to "rehash the parties' arguments or its own analysis." In its motion filed in April, Apple had argued that the $85 million jury verdict wasn't supported by evidence for the same reasons the judge tossed a previous verdict...

