Ill. Court Axes Defense Verdict In Suit Over Surgery

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has overturned a defense verdict in a medical malpractice case over a patient's arm injuries after abdominal surgery, saying Monday the woman was wrongly prevented from offering a legal theory that applies when the source of an injury is not clear. The court ordered a new trial and directed that experts for plaintiff Alma Willis be allowed to testify the injury would not have occurred without negligence during the operation. Willis said her 12-hour surgery with Dr. Jeffery Flagg on May 21, 2008, was intended to address her back issues, but left her with temporary swelling and...

