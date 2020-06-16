Ocwen Tells 7th Circ. Zurich Owes Coverage In TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC has urged the Seventh Circuit to reverse an Illinois federal judge's ruling that Zurich American Insurance Co. has no duty to defend it in a suit that accuses the company of causing a debtor harm when it invaded her privacy with repeated calls to her cellphone and home telephone. Ocwen asked the appeals court on Monday to consider whether the lower court erred in holding that each and every allegation in the now-resolved suit fell within Zurich's policy exclusions that in part preclude coverage for "bodily injury" and "personal advertising injury" arising from an alleged violation of...

